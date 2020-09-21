Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies don't believe that Hembree is dealing with any significant damage as he's experiencing an issue on the outside of his elbow, but he won't throw for five days. It's unclear whether he could be available if the Phillies qualify for the postseason. Ramon Rosso and Mickey Moniak were each recalled in corresponding moves.