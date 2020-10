Hembree (elbow) was placed on outright waivers by the Phillies on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies picked up Hembree in late August in an attempt to fix their failing bullpen, but the move didn't have the desired effect. In 9.1 innings in Philadelphia before landing on the injured list with a strained right elbow, Hembree gave up 13 runs. His injury questions and his poor 2020 campaign will certainly shrink his market should he wind up heading to free agency.