Phillies' Hector Neris: Allows four runs Sunday
Neris allowed four runs in just 0.2 innings Sunday, yielding two home runs, four hits and one strikeout in a 10-9 win over Milwaukee.
Jake Thompson would relieve Neris and record the one-out save. After the awful performance Sunday, his ERA has shot up to 6.00 on the season. Pair that with three blown saves on the season, and Neris' time as the Phillies closer could be winding down.
