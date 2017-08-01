Neris allowed a run on one hit and one walk in an inning of work to earn his 10th save of the season Monday against the Braves.

Neris hit one batter and walked the next with one out before Nick Markakis lined an RBI single to right. He then buckled down to get Kurt Suzuki, however, nailing down a save after racking up wins in each of his previous two appearances. Neris had allowed just one earned run in his previous nine outings and owns a solid 3.12 ERA on the season.