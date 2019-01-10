Neris agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After being the team's primary closer in 2017, Neris struggled to the tune of a 5.10 ERA and lost the ninth-inning role. He found success in the majors after returning from a tune-up at Triple-A, posting a 2.04 ERA and a 35:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Even if he isn't getting save opportunities in 2019, his good strikeout numbers could offer some value in deeper leagues.

