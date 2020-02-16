Phillies' Hector Neris: Back at camp
Neris (illness) returned to the Phillies' spring-training complex Saturday after missing the last few days of workouts while recovering from the flu, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Neris' brief absence to begin camp shouldn't put him too far behind his fellow relievers this spring, when he'll be looking to secure his spot as the Phillies' closer. The 30-year-old turned in the best season of his career in 2019, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 89:24 K:BB across 67.2 innings while converting 28 of 34 save chances. Given that new manager Joe Girardi is believed to favor more defined roles for his relievers than predecessor Gabe Kapler, Neris -- who was often used in high-leverage spots outside of the ninth inning under Kapler's watch -- could be in line for more traditional closing duties in 2020. If that's the case, Neris would seemingly have a great chance at delivering his first 30-plus-save campaign, assuming health prevails.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...