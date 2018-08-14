Phillies' Hector Neris: Back in majors
Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Neris is set to rejoin the Phillies after spending a little more than a month in the minors ironing out some issues after an ugly start to the major-league campaign (6.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP through 30 innings). The reliever looks to have righted the ship in the minors, posting a 1.62 ERA and 29:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings with the IronPigs before being summoned back to the majors. He'll likely be utilized in lower-leverage situations at first, but the former closer could work his way back to a higher-leverage role if he proves himself early on. J.P. Crawford was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.
