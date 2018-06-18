Neris was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It looked like Neris was getting back on track after he picked up his 10th save of the season with a scoreless inning of work Saturday, but a four-run blowup Sunday -- the sixth time in a nine-game stretch he allowed at least one run -- prompted the Phillies to send him back to the minors to work out some kinks and regain confidence. The former closer has proven he can be successful in a high-leverage relief role, so the hope is that some time in the minors will help him get back on track. Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move, while Seranthony Dominguez and Edubray Ramos should see the bulk of save chances.

