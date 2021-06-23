Neris (1-4) took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits during the ninth inning to blow the save Wednesday against the Nationals. Manager Joe Girardi said after the game he'll take Thursday's scheduled off day to "think about" making a change at closer, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander threw eight of 10 pitches for strikes, but he caught too much of the plate as Washington tallied two runs on three singles and a sacrifice bunt. Neris now has three blown saves in his past five appearances with six runs allowed over 4.1 innings during that stretch. He had a 1.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB while going 9-for-11 in save opportunities before his current struggles. Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod are likely to be in the mix for saves if Girardi opts to remove Neris from the closer's role.