Neris allowed one run on two hits over one inning Monday, striking out one batter and blowing the save in the win over Pittsburgh.

Neris coughed up a game-tying solo blast to Josh Bell in the ninth inning, but fortunately for him, Philadelphia would end up winning in extras. The 30-year-old is now 23-for-28 in save opportunities but this was his first blown chance since July 16. He now owns a 3.29 ERA alongside a 73:17 K:BB.