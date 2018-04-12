Neris blew his first save despite striking out a pair, as he allowed three hits and a run in the ninth inning Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Neris also gave up three runs on a pair of hits and a home run against Atlanta on Opening Day to take the loss in a non-save situation. Neris was nearly perfect in his three subsequent appearances, with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed in three innings, but he currently owns a brutal 7.71 ERA.