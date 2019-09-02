Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows save but earns win
Neris (3-5) blew the save but earned the win against the Mets on Sunday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings and giving up one walk while striking out two.
Neris entered with runners on second and third and one down in the eighth inning and induced a fielder's choice on a grounder to first base but then allowed an inherited run to score on a wild pitch. Buoyed by three runs in the bottom of the inning, Neris returned for the ninth and set the Mets down in order to pick up his third win. The tough-luck blown save was Neris' sixth of the season but he remains in firm control of the closer position in Philadelphia, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB along with 23 saves this season.
