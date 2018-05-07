Neris (1-2) blew the save opportunity and took the loss after allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks Sunday against the Nationals.

Neris entered the game with a 4-3 lead but wasn't able to record an out before losing the game. He is now 6-for-8 in save opportunities on the season and has been the only member of the Phillies' bullpen to record a save on the season. Manager Gabe Kapler had mentioned the possibility of using him earlier in games, and If his struggles with command continue -- he has now walked two batters in consecutive appearances -- he could start to lose save opportunities, but there has been no indication that is the case.