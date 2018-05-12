Neris (1-3) blew his third save of the season in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Mets, serving up two home runs among three hits in an inning of work.

The Phillies' closer wasn't fooling anyone Friday -- Michael Conforto crushed a fastball for the game-winning homer two pitches after he ripped a splitter just to the right of the foul pole, and Devin Mesoraco went back-to-back with Conforto on a first-pitch slider to tack on an insurance run. The only other homer Neris has allowed this season came on Opening Day, but his 5.17 ERA and 1.53 WHIP are signs he's been having issues even when the ball stays in the park. There's no closer controversy in Philadelphia yet, but if the 28-year-old continues to struggle, the team has plenty of promising young relief arms who could get a crack at the job -- including the recently promoted Seranthony Dominguez.