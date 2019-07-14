Neris (1-4) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies fell 4-3 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings while striking out one.

After getting the final out of the eighth inning to escape a jam created by Adam Morgan, Neris created his own trouble in the ninth, serving up a game-winning two-run homer to Juan Soto with two outs. It was the right-hander's third blown save of the season in 20 chances, but his 3.52 ERA and 50:14 K:BB through 38.1 innings should ensure he retains a prominent spot in the Phillies' bullpen even if the club brings in reinforcements at the trade deadline.