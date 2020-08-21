Neris allowed three runs (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to blow the save and take the loss in the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Neris entered the game in the sixth inning of a seven inning contest, after the Phillies' lead was trimmed to one. Subsequently, two batters reached base on errors, which then crossed the plate on a wild pitch and single. Though Neris was a bit wild, he was let down by his defense for the second time in his past four appearances. He'll still need to improve some things that are within his control -- he has a 6.8 BB/9 -- but he should remain the Phillies' primary closing option.