Neris (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, surrendering a home run and registering a strikeout while only securing one out.

Neris entered a tie ballgame in the bottom of the ninth inning. He was able to retire the first batter, but promptly served up a walk-off home run to Raimel Tapia. Through the 2021 campaign, the 31-year-old owns a 2.35 ERA with 10 strikeouts across 7.2 innings. With Archie Bradley (oblique) on the 10-day injured list, Neris should continue to see plenty of late-inning work and save opportunities.