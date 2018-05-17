Phillies' Hector Neris: Closes game but doesn't get save
Neris recorded the final out of Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Orioles but was not credited with a save.
The outing served as a useful reminder about the specifics of the save rule, as he wasn't eligible to receive one since he didn't throw a full inning or enter with the tying run on base, at bat or on deck. The game did very little to clarify the current status of the Phillies' bullpen hierarchy. Edubray Ramos, who received the Phillies' most recent save opportunity, was brought on to start the ninth with the three-run lead, in typical closer fashion. After Ramos struck out the first two batters he faced, Neris was called on to deal with Chris Davis, as the team evidently liked his splitter as a weapon against lefties. Whether it's a good sign that Neris pitched in the ninth or a bad sign that he wasn't given the whole inning remains to be seen.
