Manager Joe Girardi said Neris would open the season as the Phillies' closer, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After posting a 14:0 K:BB while allowing just five hits in 9.2 innings this spring, Neris was awarded the job over Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado, who Girardi confirmed would be the Phillies' top right-handed and left-handed setup man, respectively. Though Neris has converted 70 of his 87 save chances (80.5 percent) over the past four seasons, an inability to consistently keep the ball in the yard has prevented him from building up much job security. With two high-quality options in Bradley and Alvarado waiting in the wings, Neris will likely need to avoid blowups early on in April and May to ensure he finishes the season as the Phillies' top option for saves.