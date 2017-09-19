Phillies' Hector Neris: Converts 16th straight save
Neris stuck out the side to collect his 22nd save of the season during Monday's win over the Dodgers. He did allow a solo home run.
Neris has now converted 16 consecutive save opportunities and sports a respectable 3.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 for the campaign. With saves more important than ever at this stage of the fantasy season, Neris remains a go-to asset, even if he only receives a few more chances to close out games moving forward.
