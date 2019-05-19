Neris had one strikeout and did not allow a baserunner during the eighth and ninth innings to earn the save Saturday against the Rockies.

It was a no-nonsense outing for Neris, as he threw 14 of his 21 pitches for strikes and retired the side in order both frames. The 29-year-old continued his strong season and is 7-for-7 in save opportunities with a 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings.