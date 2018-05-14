Neris was not called upon Sunday against the Mets despite a clear save opportunity occurring.

Neris hadn't pitched the day before, but manager Gabe Kapler called upon Edubray Ramos instead to hold a two-run lead in the ninth inning. Nevertheless, MLB.com reports that Neris hasn't lost his closer's job. "We said from Spring Training and the beginning of the season that we would use the most appropriate reliever in a situation," Kapler said. "Sometimes, that's going to be Hector. Sometimes, that's going to be others late in the game." That could be true, but Neris could be due for some time out of the spotlight after blowing two of his last four save opportunities. Whether the change was just a one-off or if Neris is set to see significantly fewer save chances going forward remains to be seen. If Neris does indeed lose the role, Ramos and Seranthony Dominguez (who pitched a scoreless eighth inning Sunday) would likely be the primary candidates for saves.