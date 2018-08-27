Neris pitched a scoreless seventh inning Sunday against the Blue Jays, striking out three while allowing just one hit.

Neris was deservedly sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in mid-June after an awful start to the season, but he's been dominant since his mid-August return. In 6.2 innings, he hasn't allowed a single run and has given up just three hits and a walk. He's been untouchable, striking out an incredible 62.5 percent of batters faced. Pat Neshek seems to be the one with the inside track on the closer job while Seranthony Dominguez struggles, but Neris has had success in the role in the past and is pitching like one of the best relievers in baseball in recent weeks, let alone the best on the team. It wouldn't be a stretch to see him back in the role in which he started the season at some point in September.