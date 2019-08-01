Neris will drop his appeal and serve the three-game suspension handed down by MLB in mid-July, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neris pitched the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Giants despite trailing 5-1 to provide him some game action prior to serving the ban. The 30-year-old will be able to rejoin the Phillies for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Adam Morgan figures to be the top option for the ninth inning during his absence, though Juan Nicasio could also be called upon.