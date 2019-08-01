Phillies' Hector Neris: Dropping suspension appeal
Neris will drop his appeal and serve the three-game suspension handed down by MLB in mid-July, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neris pitched the eighth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Giants despite trailing 5-1 to provide him some game action prior to serving the ban. The 30-year-old will be able to rejoin the Phillies for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Adam Morgan figures to be the top option for the ninth inning during his absence, though Juan Nicasio could also be called upon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...