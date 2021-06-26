Neris worked a perfect eighth inning to earn a save over the Mets in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He struck out one batter.

Neris needed just seven pitches to finish off the Mets and split Friday's doubleheader. It was reported that the 32-year-old had lost his job as the Phillies' closer, but Jose Alvarado blew a save opportunity in the first game Friday. At this point, it's unclear who manager Joe Girardi will lean on moving forward. Neris owns a 3.41 ERA with a 35:11 K:BB through 29 innings.