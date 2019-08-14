Neris allowed one walk, hit a batter and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Cubs.

Neris made things interesting, hitting the first batter he faced prior to walking Victor Caratini with two outs. Nevertheless, he managed to earn his 21st save of the season, in part due to a generous strike three call against Tony Kemp. Since a couple rocky performances in the middle of July, Neris has turned things around by stringing together nine consecutive scoreless appearances. For the season, he owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 68 strikeouts across 49.2 innings.