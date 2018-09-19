Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns first save since June
Neris struck out two during a perfect ninth inning to secure the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
The save is Neris' 11th of the season and first since June 16, as he responded from allowing three runs while recording only one out in Monday's game. The 27-year-old appears to have worked his way back into a higher leverage role for the Phillies as the regular season reaches it's final stages.
