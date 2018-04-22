Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns fourth save Saturday
Neris collected a four-out save Saturday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit. He walked and struck out none.
The right-hander was brought on in a 3-2 ballgame to get one out in the eighth, but the offense gave him three insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning to make the ninth a relatively low-pressure frame. Neris now has four saves on the season and has a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings since his horrific 2018 debut on Opening Day.
