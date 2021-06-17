Neris earned the save Wednesday against the Dodgers after tossing a scoreless inning, although he hit two batters.

Neris got the save opportunity after blowing two straight chances and while he got the job done here, it wasn't a quiet outing by any means -- he hit two batters and at one point had the game-winning run at the plate. Despite those command issues, Neris only needed 10 pitches to get the job done and now has 10 saves on the season. The veteran reliever owns a 3.04 ERA and has gone 10-for-14 in save chances thus far.