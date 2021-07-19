Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Marlins on Sunday.

Ranger Suarez has been used in save situations recently, but he had pitched on each of the last two days and was charged with a blown save Saturday. As a result, Neris was brought on in the ninth inning Sunday to preserve the Phillies' three-run lead, and he picked up his 12th save of the year. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander could be the favorite for closing duties going forward, but it was encouraging to see him earn his first save since June 25 in Sunday's series finale.