Neris recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit across 0.2 innings during a save against the Mets on Wednesday.

Things got pretty hairy for Neris, who came on during the middle of the ninth. After his first strikeout, Neris allowed an RBI-single and then hit a batter to reload the bases, but he struck out the next batter to preserve the victory. Neris is 2-for-2 in save opportunities with a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in seven innings this season.