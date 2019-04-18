Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns second save
Neris recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit across 0.2 innings during a save against the Mets on Wednesday.
Things got pretty hairy for Neris, who came on during the middle of the ninth. After his first strikeout, Neris allowed an RBI-single and then hit a batter to reload the bases, but he struck out the next batter to preserve the victory. Neris is 2-for-2 in save opportunities with a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in seven innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Throws scoreless eighth inning•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up first save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Struggles in first appearance•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Mixed results in spring action•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Avoids arbitration with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns first save since June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...