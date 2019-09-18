Phillies' Hector Neris: Escapes with save
Neris allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning to earn the sage Tuesday against the Braves.
Neris entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and narrowly escaped with his 27th save of he season. He began his appearance by allowing a solo home run to Adam Duvall, then walked two of the next three batters he faced. However, he managed to strand the game-tying run at third. Neris has now converted his last four save chances successfully, though he did take the loss in his most recent outing and has surrendered an earned run in consecutive appearances. Still, he has maintained a 3.03 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 85 strikeouts across 65.1 innings for the season.
