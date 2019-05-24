Phillies' Hector Neris: Gets eighth save
Neris picked up the save against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up two hits and an earned run over 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking one in the Phillies' 9-7 victory.
It wasn't smooth sailing as Neris allowed three baserunners and a run, but he was ultimately able to preserve his eighth save in as many opportunities. This wasn't his best outing, but Neris has been doing good work overall as Philadelphia's top closer option to this point, as he's sporting a 2.08 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a 29:7 K:BB through 21.2 innings.
