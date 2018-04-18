Neris (1-1) got the win Tuesday, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out two against the Braves.

Neris entered in the ninth inning in a tie game, and was the beneficiary in the win column of a four-run Phillie tenth. The 28-year-old still has a bloated 5.40 ERA thanks to a poor Opening Day performance, but he remains firmly entrenched as the ninth-inning man for rookie manager Gabe Kapler.