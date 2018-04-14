Neris picked up the save against the Rays on Friday, working around one walk without giving up a hit in a clean ninth inning to finish off the Phillies' 2-1 victory.

Neris blew the save in his last outing against the Reds but he was able to bounce back and lock down his second of the year against Tampa Bay. He's still got an unsightly 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, but those numbers are a bit skewed thanks to one bad performance on Opening Day against Atlanta where he gave up three earned in two-thirds of an inning. He also seems to have job security on his side at this point, as injuries in Philadelphia's bullpen mean he has limited competition for the role.