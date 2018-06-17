Neris worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Seranthony Doninguez pitched the eighth inning in this one as Neris nailed down his first save opportunity since May 21. The 29-year-old got scored upon in five of eight appearances between his last two saves, saddling him with a 4.78 ERA on the year, but it doesn't appear as though Neris is completely out of the Phillies' closer picture just yet.