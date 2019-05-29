Phillies' Hector Neris: Grabs 10th save
Neris did not allow a baserunner while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Neris had little trouble recording his 10th save of the campaign, with his toughest test being a seven-pitch battle with Matt Carpenter that ultimately resulted in a strikeout. While Pat Neshek and Juan Nicasio have recently figured into the Phillies' save situation, Neris is the team's primary closer with no other reliever on the team recording more than three saves. Neris has shown no signs of relinquishing the role, racking up a 1.90 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 23.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Perfect in nailing down ninth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Gets eighth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Delivers two-inning save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Tosses perfect frame for save No. 6•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches fifth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Secures fourth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...