Neris did not allow a baserunner while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Neris had little trouble recording his 10th save of the campaign, with his toughest test being a seven-pitch battle with Matt Carpenter that ultimately resulted in a strikeout. While Pat Neshek and Juan Nicasio have recently figured into the Phillies' save situation, Neris is the team's primary closer with no other reliever on the team recording more than three saves. Neris has shown no signs of relinquishing the role, racking up a 1.90 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 23.2 innings this season.