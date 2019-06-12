Neris did not allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Arizona. He had zero strikeouts or walks.

Neris hadn't pitched since Friday but showed no signs of rust as he fired 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has a 1.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings and is a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities.