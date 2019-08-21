Phillies' Hector Neris: Grabs 22nd save
Neris allowed one hit with no walks or strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Neris was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and recovered to record his 22nd save of the season. He was bailed out on a baserunning blunder by Xander Bogaerts, who was thrown out one at third one batter after hitting a leadoff double. Regardless of how he got there, Neris has now turned in 12 consecutive scoreless innings. That's aided him in producing a strong 3.25 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 71 strikeouts across 52.2 innings for the season.
