Neris allowed one hit with no walks or strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Neris was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and recovered to record his 22nd save of the season. He was bailed out on a baserunning blunder by Xander Bogaerts, who was thrown out one at third one batter after hitting a leadoff double. Regardless of how he got there, Neris has now turned in 12 consecutive scoreless innings. That's aided him in producing a strong 3.25 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 71 strikeouts across 52.2 innings for the season.