Neris (2-2) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth as he took the loss Wednesday against the Mets.

Neris came in to begin the ninth with the score knotted at four and was unable to withhold the Mets from taking the lead. He was a double-play away from getting out of the inning with two men on and one out but surrendered a line-drive single to center field by Andres Gimenez, bringing around Ahmed Rosario to score to eventually win the game for the Mets. Neris has had a down year in comparison to recent seasons with a 4.86 ERA and a career-worst 1.86 WHIP across 16.2 innings.