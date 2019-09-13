Neris earned a perfect four-out save with a pair of strikeouts against the Braves on Thursday.

The right-hander came into the eighth inning with two on and two outs and finished things off by forcing Dansby Swanson to line out. He re-entered in the ninth frame and did not allow a baserunner en route to his 26th save of the season. The 30-year-old owns a solid 2.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 83:21 K:BB across 63 appearances for the Phillies.

More News
Our Latest Stories