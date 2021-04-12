Neris went 1-2-3 in the ninth to record his second save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Braves on Sunday.

Neris did not have an easy task to close out the game with Pablo Sandoval, Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies stepping up to the plate. The 31-year-old was able to retire all three hitters on just 10 pitches as he helped the Phillies avoid a sweep to the Braves. Neris has yet to allow a run in four appearances and has converted both of his save chances on the year so far.