Neris allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two to blow the save Tuesday against the Orioles.

Neris entered the game in the ninth inning with a 6-5 lead. He managed to retire one of the first two batters he faced, but then went on to allow two singles, a double and a walk while allowing three earned runs. Entering Tuesday's contest, Neris had not allowed a run in three appearances. Given that form and the struggles of Philadelphia's bullpen overall, Neris is likely to continue to see save chances moving forward despite this poor performance.