Neris has a 14:2 K:BB in eight spring innings but has also allowed five runs and given up three homers.

Strikeout rates stabilize faster than ERAs, so perhaps there's no reason to worry about Neris, but he hasn't done everything he could to reassure fantasy players after a shaky 2018 season. The arrival of David Robertson seems to push Neris one step further away from the save conversation, though he's still a quality pitcher when his stuff is working. The Phillies' unconventional reliever usage could see Neris wind up with at least a handful of saves even if he's not manager Gabe Kapler's preferred option.