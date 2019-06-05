Phillies' Hector Neris: Nabs 11th save
Neris collected the save against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and giving up one hit while striking out two.
Called upon to protect a three-run lead, Neris slammed the door on San Diego by throwing 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes and allowing only a harmless single. He is now 11-for-11 in save opportunities this season and has racked up 36 strikeouts in 25 innings to accompany a tidy 2.16 ERA.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Tagged with loss•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Grabs 10th save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Perfect in nailing down ninth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Gets eighth save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Delivers two-inning save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Tosses perfect frame for save No. 6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...