Neris collected the save against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and giving up one hit while striking out two.

Called upon to protect a three-run lead, Neris slammed the door on San Diego by throwing 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes and allowing only a harmless single. He is now 11-for-11 in save opportunities this season and has racked up 36 strikeouts in 25 innings to accompany a tidy 2.16 ERA.