Neris walked two batters in a scoreless seventh inning to record his fifth save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Blue Jays in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

The right-hander continues to walk a tightrope with his control, but Neris has mostly been able to avoid any serious damage, posting a 1.93 ERA through 9.1 innings in September and converting all three of his save chances despite an 11:7 K:BB. He should be the top closing option for Phillies over the final days of the regular season.