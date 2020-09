Neris allowed one hit and one run (none earned) but recorded the save Monday against the Mets.

Brandon Workman pitched in the ninth inning in a tied game, opening up the save opportunity for Neris in the tenth. Neris allowed the runner starting on second base to score on a single, but otherwise held the Mets in check to earn his third save. Workman has emerged as the team's primary closer since being acquired at the trade deadline, but Neris may still see occasional save chances.