Neris worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-5 win over Atlanta.

He needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to dispatch the top of Atlanta's order. It was a nice bounceback performance by Neris after he blew his first save of the season Friday, and he now sports a 2.67 ERA and 41:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings.