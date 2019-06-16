Phillies' Hector Neris: Nails down 15th save
Neris worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-5 win over Atlanta.
He needed only seven pitches (five strikes) to dispatch the top of Atlanta's order. It was a nice bounceback performance by Neris after he blew his first save of the season Friday, and he now sports a 2.67 ERA and 41:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings.
