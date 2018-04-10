Phillies' Hector Neris: Nails down first save of season
Neris allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning against the Reds on Monday en route to his first save of the season.
Jake Thompson got a three-inning save in the team's 20-1 thrashing of Miami on Saturday, but this was the team's first ninth-inning save opportunity. Neris got the call, and while he needed 22 pitches to retire the side, he got the job done. It's clear that Neris is the preferred option to close, and nobody in the bullpen right now represents a major threat to his role -- both Tommy Hunter (hamstring) and Pat Neshek (shoulder) are on the DL.
