Neris recorded the final out of Saturday's game against the Giants for his 14th save of the season.

The Giants trimmed what was an eight-run Phillies lead to begin the ninth inning down to three runs, creating an improbable save situation for Neris. He issued a walk to the first batter he faced, but then got Carlos Moncrief swinging for the final out. It was a nice bounce back after Neris gave up three runs in his last appearance.

