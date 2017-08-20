Phillies' Hector Neris: Nails down win for 14th save
Neris recorded the final out of Saturday's game against the Giants for his 14th save of the season.
The Giants trimmed what was an eight-run Phillies lead to begin the ninth inning down to three runs, creating an improbable save situation for Neris. He issued a walk to the first batter he faced, but then got Carlos Moncrief swinging for the final out. It was a nice bounce back after Neris gave up three runs in his last appearance.
